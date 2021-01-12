 Skip to main content
Nolan Gorman
Nolan Gorman

Q: We keep hearing about third base prospect Nolan Gorman. Could he be the starter to begin the season, and when could he be relied upon to be a key middle of the order hitter?

Marlins Cardinals Spring Baseball

Third baseman Nolan Gorman bats for the Cardinals during the Feb. 26 exhibition game against the Marlins. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

A: Some patience would be wise. He's 20 years old, and targeted more for a 2022 arrival than 2021. He might debut this upcoming season, but it won't be to start the season. That would be a real shock. Expecting him to be a starter by 2023 is one thing. Expecting him to be the No. 4 or No. 5 hitter at the exact same time seems to be asking a lot. Then again, Dylan Carlson was hitting cleanup in the postseason, so who knows. Some guys respond to being thrown into the deep end. Others come out gasping for air.

