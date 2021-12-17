Tommy “Tommy Salami” Andrew’s Nomad isn’t just a pastrami shop, but its signature dish by itself earns it a spot on this list. The multiday brining and smoking process is tedious, Andrew told me in an interview last year, but it yields smoky, luscious meat that Nomad slices and stacks with Swiss and the house sauce on marble rye. Nomad’s menu also includes an excellent smashed burger, which you can even order topped with pastrami.