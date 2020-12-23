 Skip to main content
Noon Year’s Eve Celebration
Noon Year’s Eve Celebration

When 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Dec. 31 • Where Registration required for Zoom access • How much Free • More info mohistory.org/events/noon-years-eve-2020

At this free virtual event hosted by the Missouri History Museum, participants will make a party hat and noisemaker, play games, learn about traditions from all around the world, talk about goals for the new year, participate in some countdown calisthenics and enjoy a miniconcert with Marko Polo. This Zoom event is for kids age 3-10. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

