Not-So-Haunted House
The Magic House knows kids, and little ones may not like a true haunted house. The museum’s Not-So-Haunted House — on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays — includes favorite storybook characters, trick-or-treating throughout the museum and a craft project. Halloween Magic continues Tuesdays through Sundays in outdoor museum locations, including a pumpkin maze, Tick-or-Treat Town, mask decorating, a secret message scavenger hunt and fall treats for purchase.

When Oct. 13-Nov. 1 • Where Magic House, 516 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood • How much Free with $12 museum admission • More info magichouse.org

