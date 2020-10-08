The Magic House knows kids, and little ones may not like a true haunted house. The museum’s Not-So-Haunted House — on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays — includes favorite storybook characters, trick-or-treating throughout the museum and a craft project. Halloween Magic continues Tuesdays through Sundays in outdoor museum locations, including a pumpkin maze, Tick-or-Treat Town, mask decorating, a secret message scavenger hunt and fall treats for purchase.