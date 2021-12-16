If Kendele and Wayne Sieve had simply made a permanent home for the Neapolitan pizza Wayne had been serving from a wood-fired oven on a trailer, Noto Italian Restaurant would have been a revelation. Wayne is a true believer in the unsliced, soupy-centered heart of traditional Neapolitan pizza, and his 1,000-degree oven turns out a stunning selection of pies both traditional (the Bufalina, with imported buffalo-milk mozzarella) and original (the Cavolo, with 'nduja, kale and roasted tomato). Over Noto’s nearly two years, though, the Sieves have continued to hone the concept. This spring, they brought on board chef Josh Poletti, who matches the pizzas with bucatini amatriciana, lobster ravioli and other elegant pastas.