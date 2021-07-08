When Through July 25; 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. July 25 • Where The Chapel, 6238 Alexander Drive, How much $20 • More info metrotix.com

In a new Midnight Company production with a mouthful of a title, a young boy tries to make sense of JFK’s assassination, James Bond, segregation in St. Louis and in baseball, and other events of the 1960s. Midnight artistic director Joe Hanrahan stars in “Now Playing Third Base for the St. Louis Cardinals ... Bond, James Bond,” which he also wrote. Shane Signorino directs. By Gabe Hartwig