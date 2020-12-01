 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING

Now who's playing third base?
0 comments

Now who's playing third base?

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

QUESTION: The Cardinals have Nolan Gorman and Elehuris Montero down in the minors and hopefully ready in the next couple of years. Both play third base. What's their ceilings, and could one be moved to another position?

BENFRED: The Cardinals think both can be significant players for the major league team as soon as 2022. If you can play third, you can learn to play somewhere else. Corner outfield. First base. And soon the DH will be here to stay, I imagine, freeing up another spot for the future. And don't forget about Malcom Nunez. He could be ready around the same time. Also a third baseman. It would not be crazy to see the Cardinals make a trade from that prospect depth at some point.

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports