Now who's playing third base?

QUESTION: The Cardinals have Nolan Gorman and Elehuris Montero down in the minors and hopefully ready in the next couple of years. Both play third base. What's their ceilings, and could one be moved to another position?
BENFRED: The Cardinals think both can be significant players for the major league team as soon as 2022. If you can play third, you can learn to play somewhere else. Corner outfield. First base. And soon the DH will be here to stay, I imagine, freeing up another spot for the future. And don't forget about Malcom Nunez. He could be ready around the same time. Also a third baseman. It would not be crazy to see the Cardinals make a trade from that prospect depth at some point.
