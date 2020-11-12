‘Nutcracker Extravaganza’

When Dec. 12, 13, 19 and 20 • Where stlouisballet.org/nutcracker • How much Free but reservation required • More info stlouisballet.org/nutcracker
In a season that’ll be unfortunately short on “Nutcracker” productions, this virtual offering by St. Louis Ballet will include favorite scenes and dances from years past along with newly set performances. Among the joys of the ballet is its famous score, which is widely considered to be Tchaikovsky’s most beautiful. And the fantastical story has enchanted generations of children and their parents.
