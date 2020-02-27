O’Fallon Station Leap Day Market

When 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday (registration for treasure hunt is 1-2 p.m.) • Where O’Fallon Station, 105-111 South Vine Street, O’Fallon, Illinois • How much Free • More info ofallonstation.com/events
Leap day is a (slightly) special occasion, worthy of a (slightly) special celebration. The Vine Street Market in O’Fallon, Illinois, which otherwise won’t open until May, will host a farmers market with all of its vendors. Shoppers can choose from a selection of meat, eggs, baked goods, soaps and more products. The market will be followed by the Downtown District Rare Finds Treasure Hunt. Registration for the hunt will take place during the last hour of the market. DN
Valerie Schremp Hahn • 314-340-8246
@valeriehahn on Twitter