The name isn’t deceptive. O+O Pizza is the latest venture from the team behind Webster Groves blockbuster Olive + Oak — it has moved into the storefront Olive + Oak vacated for new digs down the street — and O+O Pizza does feature pizza. The thin, crisp, not-quite-New York pies are reason enough to try O+O Pizza, but here Mike Risk has also expanded the Italian fare he had brought to the dinner menu at Olive + Oak spinoff the Clover and the Bee before the pandemic. Risk made his culinary bones with 12 years in the kitchen of the beloved Trattoria Marcella, and he handles both elegant pastas (butternut squash-filled occhi di lupo with crab and apple in brown butter) and everyday noshes (very meaty toasted ravioli) with aplomb.