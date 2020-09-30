The new restaurant from the team behind Webster Groves blockbuster Olive + Oak and its sibling the Clover and the Bee takes over the space Olive + Oak vacated this summer for its new home nearby.

O+O Pizza features thin-crust pies inspired by New Haven, Roman and tavern-style pizzas. Co-owner Mark Hinkle says the overall approach is the same as at Olive + Oak and the Clover and the Bee: using “the best ingredients we can find.”

Chef Mike Risk also continues the Italian cooking he was showcasing at Clover and the Bee, with a selection of pastas, eggplant Parmesan and veal saltimbocca.

Where 102 West Lockwood Avenue, Webster Groves • More info 314-942-1216; thecloverandthebee.com • Menu Pizza, pasta and more Italian fare • Current services Patio dining; takeout • Hours 5-9 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 5-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 5-9 p.m. Sunday (closed Monday-Tuesday)

