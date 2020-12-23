 Skip to main content
Offensive defensemen
Offensive defensemen

Q: It seems like the Blue have three of a similar type of player right now with Vince Dunn, Justin Faulk and Torey Krug. All are accomplished offensive defensemen, but I wonder if they would be better off trading one of them (Dunn) for a more solid stay-at-home defender or even bring in a guy like Travis Hamonic.

Ducks Blues Hockey

St. Louis Blues' Niko Mikkola, of Finland, in action during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

A: I don't think you can have enough "offensive" defensemen in today's hockey. And remember, you just lost a perennial 10-to-15 goal defender in Alex Pietrangelo. I never put anything past Doug Armstrong when it comes to potential trades, so I don't just want to categorically dismiss this question. But I think Faulk is better defensively than some think. And although it certainly didn't show in the playoffs, I think Dunn was improving defensively as the regular season progressed. Also, I think you have a young stay-at-home type waiting in the wings in Niko Mikkola.

 

