Q: It seems like the Blue have three of a similar type of player right now with Vince Dunn, Justin Faulk and Torey Krug. All are accomplished offensive defensemen, but I wonder if they would be better off trading one of them (Dunn) for a more solid stay-at-home defender or even bring in a guy like Travis Hamonic.
A: I don't think you can have enough "offensive" defensemen in today's hockey. And remember, you just lost a perennial 10-to-15 goal defender in Alex Pietrangelo. I never put anything past Doug Armstrong when it comes to potential trades, so I don't just want to categorically dismiss this question. But I think Faulk is better defensively than some think. And although it certainly didn't show in the playoffs, I think Dunn was improving defensively as the regular season progressed. Also, I think you have a young stay-at-home type waiting in the wings in Niko Mikkola.