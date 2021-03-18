Available on Apple Podcasts • officeladies.com

Although "Office Ladies" isn't about St. Louis, three of "The Office" ladies were from this fair city. One of them, Jenna Fischer, chats on this podcast with another costar from the sitcom, and she mentions family who still live here.

"The Office" ran from 2008 to 2013, and in late 2019, Fischer, who played Pam Beesley, said she missed being on set with her real-life best friend, Angela Kinsey, who played Angela Martin.

“And I think the hardest part for me about the show ending was not getting to see you every day, Angela," Fischer says on the podcast's first episode. "Me too," Kinsey says. Awww.

So now they work together again every week on "Office Ladies," in which they go behind the scenes of the show and break down some of the things that happened. They discuss trivia — like the time Rainn Wilson hit Steve Carell in the head with a real shoe (not a foam one) and Carell cut his pants open with a knife.

Those dramatic events were from the podcast's 67th episode, "Survivor Man," inspired by a reality TV show Carell really watched.

That Carell used a knife to cut his own pants was a shocker for Fischer: "We'd have a safety meeting for a lit candle."