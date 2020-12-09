Q: What would be your offseason priorities if you were calling the front-office shots for the Cardinals?
A: Nothing we have not talked about here.
Work hard to get Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright back for another year, unless one or both has outlandish expectations.
Find some way or ways to upgrade the offense within the budget my owner gives me to work with, whether that's signing a true DH or adding an outside face to the outfield or biting the Carpenter bullet by pushing him to the bench and getting a third baseman who can power things up.
One more thing: I would be encouraging my boss to start pounding the table for an answer on the DH. It's crazy that it's so murky right now, and the Cardinals are one of the teams worse off by not knowing.
The Cardinals need help for the lineup, no matter where it comes. Could be the DH, if there is one. Could be second base. Could be any outfield spot. Could be third. The position the offense plays is not as big of an issue to me. Boost the offense somehow while protecting the defense as much as possible, then get the most you can out of the splits and matchups.
