Oh My Gosh Josh

Who • Joshua Routh, 41, grew up in Florissant, now lives in Wildwood
More info • omgjosh.com
Family • His wife, Ginger, also runs their business, Circus Kaput, which manages performers and entertainers for events and parties. They do not have children. “I don’t know how people who have kids have the energy to do it," Routh says. "When I’m around kids, I give it 110%, then I go home to my quiet house with my four dogs.”
His act • Comedy magic, fire shows, juggling for school groups, parties, festivals and just about anyone else. He doesn’t chew light bulbs anymore, he says. “It’s bad for my teeth.”
How he got his stage name • His mother gave him the nickname because he was a daredevil with no fear and a “desperate need for attention” from neighborhood kids. “They would build ramps that they knew would collapse when I rode my bike off them, and I knew they would collapse, but that was part of the deal.” He said that’s one of the reasons why he’s a member of Sword Swallowers International, one of 100 sword swallowers in the world.
Background • As a teen he began working for a bounce house and entertainment company, Lefton Promotions, and traveled the country with them. Then he served with Americorps for a year doing fire service and created a clown corps for other workers as a way to help them fill service hours. He also attended the Clown Conservatory in San Francisco. “It’s always been a passion for entertaining,” he says. “You have only so many hours in your life. Why not spend it doing something kind?”
A big moment • He was at a children’s hospital entertaining a girl, around 12 years old, who was wearing a complex metal ring around her head in an effort to heal her spine. As he performed, the girl laughed and then started to cry, saying it hurt. Routh asked if he wanted her to stop, and she said no. He asked again, and she insisted he go on. “The moment I realized that what I was doing was causing physical pain, but at the same time, the laughter was the most important thing — it made me realize, even in our darkest, hardest time, we can still find joy. We can still laugh.”