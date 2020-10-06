 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oh Randy, we sent you away ...
0 comments

Oh Randy, we sent you away ...

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Wendle's hit in 8th helps Rays ding Phillies' playoff hopes

Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena celebrates his double off Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Vince Velasquez during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Q: Did the Cardinals mess up the Randy Arozarena trade? There's no read on Matthew Liberatore yet, but the Cardinals have lefties in Kwang Hyun Kim and Austin Gomber — and they could use an upgrade in the outfield, where Arozarena is playing well for the Rays.

A: Truth is it's too early to judge, but Randy A. is doing his best to put a whole bunch of pressure on Liberatore.

Between the regular season and this postseason Arozarena is averaging .329 with a .416 on-base percentage and a .724 slugging percentage.

Pretty dang good.

Pretty small sample size, though: 76 at-bats.

What is more than fair to wonder is how Arozarena was given an even smaller sample size (20 at-bats) with the Cardinals in 2019 before he was traded.

There's a theme developing here.

Why did the Yankees see what they saw in Luke Voit but not the Cardinals?

Why did Marcell Ozuna hit like he did in Miami and Atlanta but not in St. Louis?

It's both evaluation and instruction the Cardinals must examine this offseason.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports