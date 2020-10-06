Oh Randy, we sent you away ...

Q: Did the Cardinals mess up the Randy Arozarena trade? There's no read on Matthew Liberatore yet, but the Cardinals have lefties in Kwang Hyun Kim and Austin Gomber — and they could use an upgrade in the outfield, where Arozarena is playing well for the Rays.
A: Truth is it's too early to judge, but Randy A. is doing his best to put a whole bunch of pressure on Liberatore.
Between the regular season and this postseason Arozarena is averaging .329 with a .416 on-base percentage and a .724 slugging percentage.
Pretty dang good.
Pretty small sample size, though: 76 at-bats.
What is more than fair to wonder is how Arozarena was given an even smaller sample size (20 at-bats) with the Cardinals in 2019 before he was traded.
There's a theme developing here.
Why did the Yankees see what they saw in Luke Voit but not the Cardinals?
Why did Marcell Ozuna hit like he did in Miami and Atlanta but not in St. Louis?
It's both evaluation and instruction the Cardinals must examine this offseason.
