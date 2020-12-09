Q: Should Ohio State be allowed to play for the College Football Playoff championship with just five games this season?
A: Sorry to spoil the suspense, but here's what I think will happen.
The Big Ten will change its rules.
It will get Ohio State another game this weekend.
Ohio State will win that game, and therefore get into the Big Ten championship game, where it will win that game, and get into the playoff.
There is no more Big Ten season. There is only Ohio State season. The league will do what it has to do to get the Buckeyes in, and any complaining will be ignored.
Getting Ohio State into the playoff was the biggest motivating factor for the Big Ten playing this season.
The SEC would do the same for Alabama, too.
