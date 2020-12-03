OHIO STATE WORTHY OF PLAYOFF SPOT?
QUUESTION: What are your thoughts on the CFP? Should there be a minimum number of games required? It seems difficult to choose Ohio State if they don't have enough wins to play for a conference title. It would also be a disservice to a 1-loss team with 8 or 9 games under their belt.
MATTER: Playing games and winning games should matter. I don't care how good Ohio State looks on the field; if the Buckeyes only play four or five games, then they shouldn't get into the playoff over teams like Florida or Texas A&M or Cincinnati that are winning nine or 10 games. Otherwise, just decide the playoff on the top four teams in Phil Steele's preseason magazine every year. It's a shame for every playoff contender when they have to miss games, but in this unusual year, shouldn't we measure who are the best teams based on who's able to play (and win) more games? It's one thing if you can only play eight games compared to everyone else's 10. But seven? Six? Five? Sorry, but I don't think that's enough. And if BYU wins decisively over Coastal Carolina on Saturday, the Cougars should be in the discussion - and much, much higher than No. 13 in the standings. BYU passes the eye test.
