 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Old Salt Union
0 comments

Old Salt Union

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Old Salt Union

Old Salt Union

When 7 p.m. May 8 • Where City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way • How much $20-$25 • More info jamopresents.com

Old Salt Union looks to be carefully plotting its full return to the stage. The Belleville band performed in February as part of the Open Air Concert Series, and this weekend, the band visits City Foundry STL. Concerts are presented outdoors with pod seating. The pandemic gave the band its first break from touring in a decade. Its 2019 album is “Where the Dogs Don’t Bite.” By Kevin C. Johnson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports