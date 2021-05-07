When 7 p.m. May 8 • Where City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way • How much $20-$25 • More info jamopresents.com
Old Salt Union looks to be carefully plotting its full return to the stage. The Belleville band performed in February as part of the Open Air Concert Series, and this weekend, the band visits City Foundry STL. Concerts are presented outdoors with pod seating. The pandemic gave the band its first break from touring in a decade. Its 2019 album is “Where the Dogs Don’t Bite.” By Kevin C. Johnson