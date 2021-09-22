On the road again

One of the world's biggest music acts will launch a new tour this weekend in St. Louis. After an unscheduled pandemic break, the Rolling Stones' "No Filter Tour" kicks off Sunday with a show at the Dome at America's Center. “It’s an exciting city with a large music history,” tour production manager Dale “Opie” Skjerseth tells our Kevin C. Johnson. “People forget how strong the music is there. It’s a stronghold for the blues, and (the band likes) that. It really has some heritage behind it."