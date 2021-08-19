When 8:15 p.m. nightly, Aug. 21-27 • Where The Muny, 1 Theatre Drive, Forest Park • How much $18-$110, plus the first-come, first-served free seats • More info muny.org

The Muny presents “On Your Feet!,” the jukebox musical inspired by Latin pop singer Gloria Estefan, her husband, Emilio, and their band, Miami Sound Machine. It’s the Muny and regional premiere of the show. Directed by Maggie Burrows; starring Omar Lopez-Cepero, Arianna Rosario, Natascia Diaz, Alma Cuervo and Lee Zarrett. By Calvin Wilson