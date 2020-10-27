One rule change

Q: What single rule change would you make in MLB to lengthen time of games?
A: If pitchers can be on a clock, I think umpires and officials can be on a clock when it comes time to review a call.
But if I only had one rule, I would keep hitters in the box. Once they step in, they're in. No readjustment of every piece of protection and helmet between every pitch. No time outs called during a pitcher's windup. Get in and hit. And no more timeouts once a pitcher starts his delivery.
