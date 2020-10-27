 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One rule change
0 comments

One rule change

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Cardinals, Tigers play Game 2 of doubleheader

St. Louis Cardinals Harrison Bader strikes out swinging to end the second inning against the Detroit Tigers during Game 2 of a doubleheader on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at Busch Stadium. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Q: What single rule change would you make in MLB to lengthen time of games?

A: If pitchers can be on a clock, I think umpires and officials can be on a clock when it comes time to review a call.

But if I only had one rule, I would keep hitters in the box. Once they step in, they're in. No readjustment of every piece of protection and helmet between every pitch. No time outs called during a pitcher's windup. Get in and hit. And no more timeouts once a pitcher starts his delivery.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FRONT OFFICE
Online

FRONT OFFICE

The Cardinals let cleanup hitter Marcell Ozuna depart as a free agent. When the management team didn’t replace him with a proven run producer,…

YADIER MOLINA
Online

YADIER MOLINA

He helped will the Cardinals into the playoff bracket by catching 37 games in 39 days after returning from the COVID-19 list. Molina went 6-fo…

MATT CARPENTER
Online

MATT CARPENTER

Curiously, he was fine hitting cleanup. Carpenter’s .891 OPS with three doubles, a homer and seven RBIs in 41 plate appearances there stood ou…

MANAGER MIKE SHILDT
Online

MANAGER MIKE SHILDT

Every big league manager had his hands full with the COVID-19 protocols and player morale, but Shildt’s challenge was unlike anything anybody …

PAUL DEJONG
Online

PAUL DEJONG

He improved markedly as a clutch hitter this season. DeJong hit .343 with RISP and .333 with RISP and two outs – a big improvement over .193 a…

LANE THOMAS
Online

LANE THOMAS

This was supposed to be his time to prove his big-league potential. But COVID-19 happened and ruined that opportunity. He 4-for-35 with 13 str…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports