Finally, once the season kicked off, the spotlight turned to the rise of Eli Drinkwitz, the young, charismatic football coach who in 2020 reenergized a middling program with unexpected success. In December, at the one-year anniversary of a topsy-turvy hiring process, we looked back on how Mizzou’s campus leaders became smitten with the young coach and how he became the biggest newsmaker in a most unconventional year of Mizzou sports.
One year on the job Drinkwitz raises standard at Mizzou
Related to this story
Most Popular
The New Baden barbecue restaurant A Fine Swine BBQ and its Mount Vernon spinoff closed in November, ending a four-year run. Owner and pitmaste…
Q: Any chance Kolten Wong returns to the Cardinals?
Pueblo Nuevo Mexican Restaurant & Cantina in Hazelwood closed in late October after 37 years. "We have laughed, cried, ate, drank, danced,…
Q: It's no secret the Cardinals need to upgrade their offense, but haven't we been talking about this since Albert Pujols left? Players have c…
In a normal year, losing one of the NHL's elite scorers twice due to shoulder problems would be the top story. But 2020 was no normal year.
Q: Reports are that Yadier Molina only wants $10 million for 2021 and an option for 2022, but the Cardinals have been unyielding. Also, they h…