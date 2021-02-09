Ongoing restaurant saga

After having been ordered to remain closed for a year because of pandemic safety violations, a trio of neighboring downtown nightspots are set to reopen this month. Wheelhouse will reopen Friday, and Start Bar and the Midwestern will reopen the following weekend, Rachel Rice reports.
Other headlines today:
• The Kitchen Sink has popped up once again, this time at Good Buddy's downtown, Ian Froeb reports. The popular Cajun- and Creole-influenced restaurant closed its downtown location in 2017. It returned as a one-day pop-up last month at Gourmet Soul.
• "Judas and the Black Messiah" is out in theaters and on HBO Max this weekend, with a St. Louis artist on the soundtrack, Kevin C. Johnson says.
• And take a look back at the life of Mary Wilson, co-founder of the Supremes. The longest-reigning original member of the group died Monday at age 76.
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor