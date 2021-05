When 6 and 8 p.m. May 14-15, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. May 16 • Where The Grandel, 3610 Grandel Square • How much $10 for each show • More info metrotix.com

The Open Air Concert Series shows no signs of slowing down, even as other venues plot their return. This weekend, it’s Two Cities One World (May 14), Mark Harris II (May 15) and Zida Lioness (brunch shows, May 16). Shows are presented under a tent outside the Grandel. By Kevin C. Johnson