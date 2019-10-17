When 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday • Where Various artist studios • How much Free • More info openstudios-stl.org
Visit St. Louis galleries and artists, and learn more about their lives and work with the 14th annual Open Studios STL. More than 120 artists are participating in the popular event. To find the addresses, visitors must go to openstudios-stl.org, where they also learn which artists have work for sale. Studios west of Grand Boulevard are open Saturday; studios east of Grand are open Sunday. By Jane Henderson