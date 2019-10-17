Subscribe for 99¢
Open Studios STL, graffiti wall

A graffiti artist from Kansas City works on putting the finishing touches on his work on the flood wall south of the Arch on Wharf Street in St. Louis on Sunday, June 23, 2013. About 140 graffiti artist from around the country came to St. Louis to paint the flood wall. The graffiti artists were listed as an event for Open Studios STL tour of local artists and their studios around the St. Louis . The three day event, that ended Sunday, featured artist who displayed their work, actively worked on pieces and did hands on demonstrations with the public. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

When 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday • Where Various artist studios • How much Free • More info openstudios-stl.org

Visit St. Louis galleries and artists, and learn more about their lives and work with the 14th annual Open Studios STL. More than 120 artists are participating in the popular event. To find the addresses, visitors must go to openstudios-stl.org, where they also learn which artists have work for sale. Studios west of Grand Boulevard are open Saturday; studios east of Grand are open Sunday. By Jane Henderson