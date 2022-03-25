Opening night

After a pandemic delay, a Broadway revival of a Neil Simon comedy opening Monday night is poised to be yet another success for St. Louisans Mike Isaacson and Terry Schnuck, who are among its producers. "Plaza Suite" is a trio of marriage-themed one-act plays starring real-life married couple Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker. But the show is only the latest with a local connection. Theater critic Calvin Wilson chats with some St. Louisans who have had a hand in hits on the Great White Way.