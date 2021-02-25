Opera Theater of St. Louis: ‘The Pirates of Penzance’

When Through Feb. 27 • Where opera-stl.org/digital-studio • How much $15 per show, $45 for a Digital Studio Pass (free to classroom educators) • More info 314-961-0644; opera-stl.org
Don’t miss the last chance to view the Opera Theatre of St. Louis production of “The Pirates of Penzance.” This family-friendly Opera on the Go! program includes four prerecorded workshops on lighting, making music, dance and patter song, all geared toward introducing children to stage performance. The operetta tells the story of Frederic, who as a child was accidentally apprenticed to a conscientious but hapless band of pirates. On his 21st birthday, he thinks he’s finally free to explore the world — and meet girls — but some fine print in his contract leads to a surprising twist. Public streaming is available through Feb. 27; classroom streaming is available through June and includes a study guide and Zoom pop-in visits from “Pirates” artists. A Digital Studio Pass provides access to “The Pirates of Penzance” “La Bohème” and the New Works, Bold Voices Lab. By Eric Meyer