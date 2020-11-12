Opera Theater of St. Louis

When Dec. 6-31 • Where opera-stl.org/digital-studio • How much $15 per show, $60 for a Digital Studio Pass • More info 314-961-0644; opera-stl.org
OTSL’s new digital programming, the 2020-21 Digital Studio, includes a streaming holiday concert. Featuring family-friendly favorites from traditional carols to popular film music, the concert runs from Dec. 6 to the end of the month.
Other concerts
• Laka: “Santa Baby,” 8 p.m. Dec. 10, Blue Strawberry (364 North Boyle Avenue), $15-$20, bluestrawberrystl.com
• Funky Butt Brass Band 12th Annual Holiday Brasstravaganza, 8 p.m. Dec. 12, 6 p.m. Dec. 13, the Pageant (6161 Delmar Boulevard), $30, ticketmaster.com
• El Monstero: The Pink Floyd Experience, 8 p.m. Dec. 17-19 (sold out), 8 p.m. Dec. 21-23, 8 p.m. Dec. 25, 8 p.m. Dec. 26-27 (sold out), 8 p.m. 29-31, the Pageant, $50-$60, ticketmaster.com
• Terry Barber: “Christmas Presence,” 3 and 8 p.m. Dec. 19, Blue Strawberry, $15-$30, bluestrawberrystl.com
• Denise Thimes: "A Denise Thimes Christmas," 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 20, Blue Strawberry, $20-$25, bluestrawberrystl.com
• Trans-Siberbian Orchestra Christmas Eve and Other Stories Livestream, 7 p.m. Dec. 18 (available on demand Dec. 20), $30, tsolivestream.com