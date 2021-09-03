Opera Theatre of St. Louis 2021 season

Opera Theatre of St. Louis’ 46th season was unprecedented — the organization’s first to be held outdoors (due to pandemic distancing restrictions) but still a complete sellout and success, and it included several premieres. Reduced seating capacity denied many from seeing the productions, however. The solution? Digital streaming. From Sept. 3-30, the entire season — including such works as “Gianni Schicchi,” “Highway 1, U.S.A.,” “La Voix Humaine” and the annual Center Stage young artist showcase, can be experienced online. Passes are available for individual productions as well as the whole season, with reduced prices for students. By Daniel Durchholz