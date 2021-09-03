 Skip to main content
Opera Theatre of St. Louis 2021 season
0 comments

Opera Theatre of St. Louis 2021 season

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
GS_21_PressFinal-14.jpg

Joshua Blue and Elena Villalón in the Opera Theatre of St. Louis 2021 production of "Gianni Schicchi"

When Sept. 3-30 • Where opera-stl.org/streamingHow much $30-$130 • More info opera-stl.org

Opera Theatre of St. Louis’ 46th season was unprecedented — the organization’s first to be held outdoors (due to pandemic distancing restrictions) but still a complete sellout and success, and it included several premieres. Reduced seating capacity denied many from seeing the productions, however. The solution? Digital streaming. From Sept. 3-30, the entire season — including such works as “Gianni Schicchi,” “Highway 1, U.S.A.,” “La Voix Humaine” and the annual Center Stage young artist showcase, can be experienced online. Passes are available for individual productions as well as the whole season, with reduced prices for students. By Daniel Durchholz

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News