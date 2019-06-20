When 8 p.m. Tuesday • Where Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts, 130 Edgar Road, Webster Groves • How much $25-$65 • More info 314-961-0644; opera-stl.org
Now that all four operas in the 2019 festival season at Opera Theatre of St. Louis have opened, it's time for the annual Center Stage concert. Most of the time the young singers in OTSL's Gerdine Young Artist and Richard Gaddes Festival Artist programs serve in supporting roles. This night, however, belongs to them. It's a good place to hear some of the opera stars of tomorrow. By Sarah Bryan Miller