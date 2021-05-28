Opera Theatre of St. Louis: ‘Highway 1, U.S.A.’

Opera Theatre of St. Louis’ outdoor festival season continues with “Highway 1, U.S.A.” by William Grant Still, the “dean” of African American composers. Leonard Slatkin (St. Louis Symphony Orchestra conductor laureate) conducts, and Ron Himes (Black Rep founder and producing director) serves as stage director. The opera tells the story of a married couple, Bob and Mary, who help Bob’s younger brother, Nate, through college. Tensions build as Mary realizes Nate needs more time to “establish himself.” The score blends elements of Romanticism, blues and musical theater. The cast includes Nicole Cabell, Rehanna Thelwell, Christian Mark Gibbs and Will Liverman. By Eric Meyer