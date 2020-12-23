 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opera Theatre of St. Louis: Holiday Concert
0 comments

Opera Theatre of St. Louis: Holiday Concert

  • 0
Subscribe for $29/year
Raja turns 27 on his 'golden birthday'

Raja dismembers his tower of presents filled with popcorn, hay, pasta and other enrichments for his 27th birthday at the St. Louis Zoo on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. The occasion was Raja's "golden birthday", the day when one turns the age of their birth date. Hundreds of zoo visitors were on hand for the event. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

When Through Dec. 31 • Where opera-stl.org/digital-studioHow much $15 per show, $60 for Digital Studio Pass • More info 314-961-0644; opera-stl.org

Continuing through the end of December, Opera Theatre of St. Louis’ new Digital Studio programming includes a streaming holiday concert. The hourlong concert features soprano Angel Riley, mezzo-soprano Stephanie Sanchez, tenor Ryan Johnson, baritone Benjamin Taylor, bass Alex Rosen and Mauro Ronca on piano. The family-friendly program includes favorites from traditional carols and spirituals to several opera selections. By Eric Meyer

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports