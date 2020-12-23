Opera Theatre of St. Louis: Holiday Concert

When Through Dec. 31 • Where opera-stl.org/digital-studio • How much $15 per show, $60 for Digital Studio Pass • More info 314-961-0644; opera-stl.org
Continuing through the end of December, Opera Theatre of St. Louis’ new Digital Studio programming includes a streaming holiday concert. The hourlong concert features soprano Angel Riley, mezzo-soprano Stephanie Sanchez, tenor Ryan Johnson, baritone Benjamin Taylor, bass Alex Rosen and Mauro Ronca on piano. The family-friendly program includes favorites from traditional carols and spirituals to several opera selections. By Eric Meyer