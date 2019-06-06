When 7 p.m. Sunday; 8 p.m. Thursday, June 22, June 26, June 28; 1 p.m. June 15 • Where Loretto-Hilton Center, 130 Edgar Road, Webster Groves • How much $25-$139 • More info 314-961-0644; opera-stl.org
Poppea is young, beautiful and in search of a crown: She knows what she wants, and that’s to be the Empress of Rome. To get that, she’s willing to cause amazing havoc in the lives of others, and she doesn’t mind if her target, the Emperor Nero, orders up a few deaths to make her happy. Monteverdi’s opera “The Coronation of Poppea” represents the triumph of vice over virtue, but it’s got some great music to carry it off. Poppea is sung by mezzo-soprano Emily Fons, and tenor Benton Ryan is Nero. Nicholas Kok will conduct from the harpsichord; Tim Albery directs the production, originally presented by England’s Opera North. By Sarah Bryan Miller