Opera Theatre of St. Louis
Lisa Marie Rogali and Jacob Ingbar perform an excerpt from Handel's "Giulio Cesare" in Opera Theatre of St. Louis' Center Stage concert on June 25, 2019. Photo by Eric Woolsey

When May-June • Where Webster University • How much To be announced • More info opera-stl.org

After a virtual season in 2020, Opera Theatre of St. Louis is evaluating its plans for 2021. A new outdoor festival season opens with the world premiere of the revised edition of composer Stewart Wallace and librettist Michael Korie’s “Harvey Milk.” Then comes a double bill of the shamefully neglected William Grant Still’s “Highway 1, U.S.A.” and Puccini’s comedy “Gianni Schicchi.” A quadruple bill follows with “On the Battlefield of Broken Hearts,” a compilation of four operas on love and revenge, including soprano/director Patricia Racette in a self-directed production of “La Voix Humaine,” by Francis Poulenc. In the annual “Center Stage” concert, Gerdine Young Artists get to strut their stuff, and the inaugural “Juneteenth Concert" celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. SBM

