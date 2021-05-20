 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opera under the stars
0 comments

Opera under the stars

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Go! Magazine logo

I don't know about you, but my social calendar is really starting to fill up. Concerts, theater, nights out with friends — things are starting to feel a bit normal again. 

One of those things on my calendar is Opera Theatre of St. Louis' festival season, which kicks off this weekend. Last year's productions were canceled; this year, the operas move outside. “The arts are reemerging from the pandemic, and we are feeling more creative, determined and hopeful than ever before,” OTSL general director Andrew Jorgensen says. 

And before heading back into dining rooms for full-length reviews, critic Ian Froeb looks back at some favorite takeout dishes from restaurants that have debuted over the past 14 months.

Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Share your business news
Online

Share your business news

Each week the Post-Dispatch salutes workers who have new roles or new jobs, or who recently have received professional recognition.

The pub burger from Beffa's
Online

The pub burger from Beffa's

If nothing else, the past 14 months have cured me of the belief a plump medium-rare burger can't travel a reasonable distance. Midtown institu…

Banh mi from the Banh Mi Shop
Online

Banh mi from the Banh Mi Shop

At Jimmy Trinh's Delmar Loop storefront, crackling baguettes cradle both the unimpeachable banh mi dac biet arrangement of pork-liver pate, he…

Doughnuts from Boogyz Donuts
Online

Doughnuts from Boogyz Donuts

From classic glazed doughnuts to his own candy-spangled creations, Jamil Jabbar packs a wide variety of appealing treats into his narrow Unive…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports