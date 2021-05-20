Opera under the stars

I don't know about you, but my social calendar is really starting to fill up. Concerts, theater, nights out with friends — things are starting to feel a bit normal again.

One of those things on my calendar is Opera Theatre of St. Louis' festival season, which kicks off this weekend. Last year's productions were canceled; this year, the operas move outside. “The arts are reemerging from the pandemic, and we are feeling more creative, determined and hopeful than ever before,” OTSL general director Andrew Jorgensen says.

And before heading back into dining rooms for full-length reviews, critic Ian Froeb looks back at some favorite takeout dishes from restaurants that have debuted over the past 14 months.

Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor