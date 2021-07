When 7 and 9 p.m. July 9 • Where Gaslight Theater, 360 North Boyle Avenue • How much $20 • More info ticketmaster.com

This weekend, the Gaslight Comedy Series presents Ophira Eisenberg, host of NPR’s weekly comedy quiz show “Ask Me Another.” The series continues July 16 with Myq Kaplan, and Jimbo Mathus and the Dial Back Sound perform July 11 as part of the Gaslight Concert Series. Masks or proof of vaccination are required for audience members. By Gabe Hartwig