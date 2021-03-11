Optimism meets uncertainty

This is the time of year when we would typically bring you our Spring Arts Guide, filled with festivals, exhibitions and live performances of all kinds. (Live performances — remember those?) Our 2020 Spring Arts Guide became outdated almost as soon as readers received it and as the arrival of COVID-19 began wiping our calendars clean.
This week's issue of Go! Magazine looks back — and forward. After a year of closings, cancellations, postponements and pivots, we reflect on how quickly life changed. And as vaccines bring a dose of optimism, we look to the future for the arts and entertainment community in St. Louis.
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor