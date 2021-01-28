 Skip to main content
Opulence in the Grand Hall
Opulence in the Grand Hall

Grand Hall at Union Station

A 16-projector light show paints the ceiling of St. Louis Union Station's Grand Hall. 

When 4-11 p.m. daily through March 6 • Where St. Louis Union Station Grand Hall, 1820 Market Street • How much Free, no reservations required • More info stlouisunionstation.com

It’s the roaring ’20s again at St. Louis Union Station’s Grand Hall, which is serving up a menu of cocktails inspired by the Prohibition era. The elegant space will be decorated with Jazz Age scenes for photo ops, and the menu includes cocktail treats such as the Clover Club, a Sazarec and a Pimm’s Cup. Food is also available on Fridays and Saturdays. The Grand Hall was a bustling railroad terminal during the 1920s, serving similar drinks to flappers, bootleggers, gangsters and travelers. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

