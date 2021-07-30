When July 31-Sept. 9; hours are 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday; reception 5-7 p.m. Aug. 7 • Where Art St. Louis, 1223 Pine Street • How much Free • More info 314-241-4810; artstlouis.org
Art St. Louis presents an exhibition of original works selected from 42 visual artists based in the St. Louis region. The show focuses on the power and meaning of ordinary lives and apparently meaningless objects to the individual in multimedia works from the inner lives of the artists, presented at a public reception. By Thomas Humphrey