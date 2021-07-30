 Skip to main content
‘Ordinary Lives’
0 comments

‘Ordinary Lives’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When July 31-Sept. 9; hours are 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday; reception 5-7 p.m. Aug. 7 • Where Art St. Louis, 1223 Pine Street • How much Free • More info 314-241-4810; artstlouis.org

Art St. Louis presents an exhibition of original works selected from 42 visual artists based in the St. Louis region. The show focuses on the power and meaning of ordinary lives and apparently meaningless objects to the individual in multimedia works from the inner lives of the artists, presented at a public reception. By Thomas Humphrey

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports