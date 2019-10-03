When 7:30 p.m. Friday • Where Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5218 Neosho Street • How much Free; an offering will be taken • More info hopelutheranstl.org
Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church has a new pipe organ, and “organ phenom” (as the Cincinnati Enquirer called him) Christopher Houlihan will play the dedicatory recital on Friday night. On the program are favorite selections by Bach, Buxtehude, Schumann, Herbert Howells, and excerpts from Louis Vierne’s Symphony No. 2. Houlihan has performed widely, everywhere from Disney Hall in Los Angeles to the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia, and received rave reviews from across the country. This is a rare opportunity to hear an outstanding talent. By Sarah Bryan Miller