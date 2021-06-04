‘Origami After Hours’

When Through Aug. 27, 6-9 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays • Where Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Boulevard • How much $14, $7 for members, free for ages 12 and under and members festival-level and above • More info mobot.org/origami

Enjoy a drink and live music as you wander among the 18 oversized origami sculptures that make up “Origami in the Garden,” created by Santa Fe artists Jennifer and Kevin Box. After the sun goes down, see the works in a new light. A lineup of musicians is available at mobot.org/origami. By Valerie Schremp Hahn