 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘Origami After Hours’
0 comments

‘Origami After Hours’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Scenes from OrigamiintheGarden

Artist Kevin Box installs “Hero's Horse” on April 13, 2021, as part of "Origami in the Garden" at the Missouri Botanical Garden. 

When Through Aug. 27, 6-9 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays • Where Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Boulevard • How much $14, $7 for members, free for ages 12 and under and members festival-level and above • More info mobot.org/origami

Enjoy a drink and live music as you wander among the 18 oversized origami sculptures that make up “Origami in the Garden,” created by Santa Fe artists Jennifer and Kevin Box. After the sun goes down, see the works in a new light. A lineup of musicians is available at mobot.org/origami. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports