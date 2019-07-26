Ronald J. Brockmeyer
Ronald J. Brockmeyer formerly presided as a municipal judge in Ferguson for about a decade, and resigned in March 2015, days after his court was harshly criticized by the Department of Justice’s investigation of the Ferguson Police Department. The findings depicted the court as a key enforcer of revenue generation for the city, and said that Brockmeyer had instituted a list of “additional fees, many of which are widely considered abusive and may be unlawful, including several that the City has repealed during the pendency of our investigation.” Brockmeyer remains a criminal defense attorney in private law practice in St. Charles.
— Bryce Gray
Edward S. Crawford Jr.
Edward “Skeeda” Crawford Jr. became the face of the protest movement in Ferguson when he was photographed by a Post-Dispatch photographer three days after Michael Brown’s death. The photograph of Crawford throwing a tear gas container back at police during a protest — shared around the world — was part of a Pulitzer Prize-winning photo collection by Post-Dispatch photojournalists. In May 2017, Crawford, 27, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office. Police said he told acquaintances he was distraught over personal issues. His death was ruled a suicide.
— Joel Currier
Darren Seals Jr.
Darren Seals Jr. was known as “King D Seals” on social media and had been involved in protests in Ferguson, joining Twitter that August and becoming active there. He talked to MTV about holding Michael Brown’s crying mother in his arms after a St. Louis County grand jury decided to not indict Darren Wilson. Seals was found fatally shot inside a burned car in Riverview on Sept. 6, 2016. Seals’ death has not been solved. He was 29.
— Valerie Schremp Hahn
DeRay McKesson
DeRay McKesson left his job as director of human capital for Minneapolis Public Schools after Brown’s death to become a full-time activist. He unsuccessfully ran for mayor in Baltimore in 2016, started a podcast and wrote a book, “On the Other Side of Freedom.”
— Robert Patrick
James Knowles III
Ferguson Mayor James Knowles III was thrust into the international spotlight along with his town during the shooting and protests. Knowles was reelected in 2017. He got more than 56% of the vote.
He began serving on the City Council at age 25.
“I have spent, really, the entirety of my time in office working to bring this community together to rebuild what had been damaged and destroyed,” he said during the campaign. “I’ve been accused of many things by many people. I think most people who know me, know those things are not true.”
— Valerie Schremp Hahn