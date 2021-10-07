Ottawa Senators

Players to watch: Our Town’s Brady Tkachuk is willing to put down roots in Ottawa as the Senators surround the bulldozing forward with promising young talent. But his time missed while unsigned is a setback. Forwards Josh Norris, Drake Batherson and Tim Stutzle are becoming worthy building blocks, and Thomas Chabot is one of the NHL’s top offensive defenseman. But can former Pittsburgh goaltender Matt Murray live up to his big contract and provide stability?