Ottawa Senators

2021 record: 23-28-5 (6th, North)
Players to watch: Our Town’s Brady Tkachuk is willing to put down roots in Ottawa as the Senators surround the bulldozing forward with promising young talent. But his time missed while unsigned is a setback. Forwards Josh Norris, Drake Batherson and Tim Stutzle are becoming worthy building blocks, and Thomas Chabot is one of the NHL’s top offensive defenseman. But can former Pittsburgh goaltender Matt Murray live up to his big contract and provide stability?
Outlook: Life in the all-Canadian North Division was a tough way to weather the pandemic. Returning to their normal alignment will give the Senators a chance to gain traction with their long-haul rebuild. They are much further along than the Red Wings or Sabres.