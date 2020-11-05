Our reporter may want to talk to you.

 Skip to main content
On Thursday, St. Charles County officials said an election supervisor at the Blanchette Park Memorial Hall polling site in St. Charles was positive for COVID-19 when working on Election Day. That supervisor has since died, although a cause of death is not clear.

If you or someone you know voted at that location and can speak with a St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter, please email Annika Merrilees at AMerrilees@post-dispatch.com.

