Outfield future
Outfield future

Q: If the Cardinals don't bring in a new outfielder, how can fans reasonably expect much improvement from the outfield?

Cardinals resume practice at Busch

Cardinals outfielder Lane Thomas finishes batting practice on Aug. 5, 2020 at Busch Stadium. (Photo by Christian Gooden)

A: There's a chance for improvement if you play the guys who have not received much of a chance.

I think we all agree Dylan Carlson needs to be an every-day player moving forward -- unless a full season proves he is not one.

Lane Thomas has been really limited in back to back seasons due to an injury and then COVID. I'd like to see what he can do with more of a shot.

Justin Williams has not had much of a shot at all.

If the Cardinals only play Dexter Fowler, Harrison Bader and Tyler O'Neill, I would agree with you about the results probably not being much different.

