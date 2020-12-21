 Skip to main content
Outfield trade
Q: Do you get any sense from the Cardinals that if they acquire an outfield bat, then one of the current outfielders would need to be traded?

A: I do not get that sense. The Cardinals have not indicated that adding one outfielder would mean subtracting one. Now, they have explored trades where that would be the case, of course, but as far as the direct connect between add an OF and then have to remove/trade/drop one, no. That is one of the big indicators that the Cardinals are looking at more of a platoon addition, a complement add, than a straight everyday player add.

 

