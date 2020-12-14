 Skip to main content
Outfiled outlook
Outfiled outlook

St. Louis Cardinals warm up for Game 2

St. Louis Cardinals Dylan Carlson takes batting practice in 2020. Photo by Laurie Skrivan

Q: Does the front office believe 2021 is the year to let an outfield of Tyler O'Neill, Dyland Carlson and Harrison Bader start the full six months so they can have a better plan of the future? I’m still a big believer O'Neill could be a very good bat.

A: I don't believe that will be the outfield for the full six months. You haven't included Dexter Fowler, who still is the right fielder. The only one of those three you mentioned that I expect to see play regularly is Carlson. I still hold out hope for O'Neill because of his overall skills, but he is only a platoon player for me at this point.

