When 2:30 p.m. Saturday • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $25-$200 • More info livenation.com
Willie Nelson headlines the Outlaw Music Festival, a touring show that's thriving in an era when destination music festivals are booming. “The second leg of the Outlaw Music Festival Tour with all my friends is going to be a blast,” Nelson says. Also on the tour are Phil Lesh & Friends, Alison Krauss, Old Crow Medicine Show and Dawes. By Kevin C. Johnson