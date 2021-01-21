OUTLOOK ON NEXT YEAR’S HOOPS TEAM?

Q: Dave, what are Mizzou men’s basketball hopes for next year given all the seniors now? Any playing on for the extra year given it’s pretty much rebuilding year?
A: I would be surprised if any of the current seniors come back for another year, especially the three who are in their fifth year of college: Dru Smith, Mitchell Smith and Drew Buggs. Cuonzo has said a few times he doesn't expect the seniors to return. That doesn't mean he'd turn them down if they wanted to play another year, but it's not something he expects to happen.
As for next year, we'll have to see what Xavier Pinson decides to do. Every offseason is an adventure with him. If he returns, then there's still enough of a veteran nucleus that it's not a total rebuild. But if not, then MU will be counting heavily on the newcomers and any more additions the staff could make after the season. Pinson will have remaining eligibility along with regulars Kobe Brown and Javon Pickett. Torrence Watson and Parker Braun would be in line to return. That’s about it as far as players with significant game experience.